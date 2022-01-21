NBA Punishes Brooklyn Nets for Steve Nash Assistant Cheating Washington Wizards

Although the competition did not change the result of the game played in the capital, it decided to impose sanctions against the franchise and the person involved, David Vanterpool.

Each action brings its consequences, and proof of this are the Brooklyn Nets, who were not left with “empty” hands, after the treacherous interception made by one of the assistants of Steve Nash, in the last quarter of the game against Washington Wizards, on Wednesday in the NBA.

It was in the last quarter, with 5:43 remaining, when the assistant David Vanterpool entered his arm into the field to intercept the pass from Spencer Dinwiddie to Kyle Kuzma, in an offensive action of clear risk for the team of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

At an official level, the referees of the match, led by ben taylor, noted that they had no way of reviewing it at the time; so the NBA had to act on its own, which although it did not change the result, favorable to Nets by 119-118 against Wizards, took action on the matter.

The reaction of the NBA for the cheating of the Nets assistant to Wizards



Through the president of league operations, byron spruell, it was revealed that Vanterpool, responsible for such a “cheat”, has been punished with the payment of $10 thousand dollars; At the same time, it was determined to sanction the franchise with a fine of $25 thousand.

A measure, by the NBA, which seeks to calm the waters after criticism, especially of the Nets and the referees, for this action that will be, without a doubt, one of the most outstanding images of the current season.