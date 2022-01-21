Netflix lives its black Friday: after a gloomy report it collapses on the New York Stock Exchange

The actions of Netflix They fell 25.2 percent this Friday after the opening of the Nasdaq electronic market, thus erasing more than 50,000 million dollars from the market capitalization of the online movie and series distribution platform in its worst session since 2012.

The stock market crash of the Los Gatos company had been anticipated in the ‘after hours’ trading, after Netflix reported yesterday at the close of Wall Street that it expected to add just 2.5 million new subscribers until March, a sharp slowdown from 8.29 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and also compared to 4 million in the first quarter of last year.

In recent years, Netflix has seen new players arrive in the streaming sector, with the launch of platforms Disney+, HBO Max or Amazon Prime among others“While this additional competition may be slightly affecting our marginal growth, we continue to grow in all countries and regions in which these new transmission alternatives are launched,” the company said.

At the end of the 2021 financial year, the company obtained a net profit of 5,116.2 million dollars, which represents an improvement of 85.2 percent compared to the result recorded a year earlier. In the last quarter of 2021, Netflix’s profit grew 12 percent year-on-year to $607.4 million, although this figure was a 58 percent drop from the company’s July-September profit.

Company revenue for the whole of 2021 increased 18.8 percent to $29,697.8 million, including a 16 percent growth in fourth-quarter revenue to $7,709.3 million. On the other hand, the company’s expenses increased by 13.5 percent, up 25.8 percent.

Europe Press / AP