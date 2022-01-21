Neuralink prepares to start its human trials

DT in Spanish could receive a commission if you buy a product from the site

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, is preparing to take the next step.

According to Bloomberg, the company has published a job offer to hire a director of clinical trials, so the company could be very close to starting to implant chips in human brains.

According to the published offer, the position requires committed candidates who will work closely with doctors and engineers and will also work “with the first Neuralink clinical trial participants.”

Musk recently said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that Neuralink plans to first implant its brain device in humans sometime in 2022. The entrepreneur hopes that Neuralink’s technology could treat people with brain disorders and diseases and solve major brain and spinal problems and even blindness.

Before being launched on the market, the product must have the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English).

Musk made the official presentation of Neuralink in August 2020. On stage he presented the machine that will be used to insert the implants directly into the brain, as well as the VO.9 chip, which will be inserted into the heads of patients and which Musk described as “a Fitbit in your skull with little wires.”

Neuralink has already carried out tests with pigs and monkeys. In April 2021, the company presented an experiment starring a nine-year-old macaque who was capable of playing video games just by using his mind.

Publisher Recommendations

























