New patents reveal that Meta could track every step of its users in the metaverse to monetize it to the maximum

The devices under development would provide the company with valuable user data to be able to adjust advertising content, while they are immersed in the digital world.

The Meta company could implement a wide range of new devices that would allow it to track the facial expressions, eye movements and body postures of users who will connect to the metaverse, as well as create virtual stores with sponsored products.

These technologies, which would help monetize the metaverse to the maximum, are embodied in dozens of patents registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, recently reviewed by the British newspaper The Financial Times. The devices under development would provide Mark Zuckerberg’s company with valuable user data to be able to adjust advertising content while they are immersed in the digital world.

Products in development

Specifically, one of the sketches includes a “wearable magnetic sensor system” that is placed around the torso to “follow the posture of the body”, details New York Post.

In addition, work is being done on a virtual reality (VR) headband capable of tracking a person’s movements, as well as including audio transducers to pick up sounds from the environment. The patent indicates that such a tape could change shape and be placed, for example, as watches.

As for devices for the eyes, the company works on a pair of glasses with an electronic screen that provides separate images to immerse users in the metaverse.

Other novelties in development include special gloves that would allow perceiving objects in the Meta system, as well as monitoring hand movements; a “avatar customization engine” that would create them in 3D format based on photos uploaded by customers; and a head device with cameras and sensors.

“While we do not comment on the specific coverage of our patents or the reasons why we file them, it is important to note that our Patents do not necessarily cover the technology used in our products and services,” said a spokesperson for the tech giant.