New research expects a dark year for Bitcoin, but a good one for DeFi and DAOs

Another major player in the world of cryptocurrencies forecasts a dire year for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022. Following the tightening of liquidity measures by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, Huobi Research believes that BTC will enter in a bear market. On the positive side, decentralized finance (DeFi) will continue to expand and adapt, and governance based on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) will eventually become a major driver of on-chain activity.

Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) prices plunged along with the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday night, wiping out some $150 billion from the market. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost approximately 7.9% of its value to reach $38,788 at press time.

2021 was a breakout year for cryptocurrencies, with industry growth hitting new highs. DeFi, non-fungible tokens, the adoption of cryptocurrencies, the use of Blockchain technology and other factions had great years. Blockchain technology has also been brought to the fore through Web 3.0 and the metaverse. Regulators are also catching up, as 40 countries have established more than 150 different crypto-focused regulations, according to the “Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends” report published by Huobi Research in collaboration with the Blockchain Association Singapore.

Although several of these sectors will continue to develop this year, it may be a difficult year for BTC. According to the analysis, the US Federal Reserve has begun to cut spending, indicating that dollar liquidity is losing its return.

In 2013, the Fed took a similar move, which was followed by a two-year bear market. Although the market has changed drastically and there is much more liquidity and BTC Holders, Huobi believes that history could repeat itself.

Despite the gloomy forecast for BTC, Huobi believes that the broader industry will see significant development in other sectors. The DeFi ecosystem is one of them, a market that jumped from $19 billion in January 2021 to a high of $250 billion in total value locked by the end of the year. We will witness the arrival of DeFi 2.0 in 2022, according to the Huobi report.

According to Huobi, DAOs will also become a powerful on-chain governance mechanism. The report highlights that the demand for governance of DAOs and the funds they manage will increase in the future. The management of DAO funds can be linked with various DeFi applications, allowing treasury management.