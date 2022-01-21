New York Mayor Eric Adams to Receive His First Salary in Crypto

The payment will be converted into ethers and bitcoins through the Coinbase platform.

The mayor of the US city of New York, Eric Adams, announced this Thursday that his first salary, which arrives on Friday, will be automatically converted into ethers and bitcoins through the Coinbase platform.

“New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” said Adams, adding that this will help “create jobs,” “improve” the economy and “remain a magnet for talent from around the globe.”

The Democrat won the election for Mayor of New York in November 2021 and soon announced his plans to turn the city into the world center of cryptocurrency trading. He also promised to receive his first three salaries in bitcoins.

NYCCoin, an exclusive New York cryptocurrency, was launched on November 10, which can be used for “smart contracts” and “decentralized applications”, while the city authorities will receive 30% of the income from mining and buying /sale of cryptocurrency.