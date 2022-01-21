New York receives 2022 with a traditional ball in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City welcomed in the new year, and said goodbye to 2021, as confetti and cheers spread through Times Square as the traditional New Year’s Eve celebration returns to a city plagued by the pandemic. of the coronavirus.

The new year wound its way across the globe, time zone after time zone, as thousands of people waited shoulder to shoulder to watch as the 6-tonne ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descended on a crowd of 15,000 spectators. , far fewer than the tens of thousands of partygoers who used to congregate in the iconic square to enjoy the lights, the party and the shower of confetti in the most popular New Year’s Eve event in the country.

And all this at a time when the country is trying to be optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is behind it, despite health authorities warning Friday against unbridled celebrations amid a spike in COVID infections. -19 caused by the omicron variant.

Last year, the ball descent was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Although less crowded, the crowd spread out for several blocks to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with many traveling from far and wide to be present for the celebration. Confetti illuminated by electronic screens swirled in the light wind on a mild winter night.

Mary González was a few steps behind the crowd to keep her distance from anyone who might unknowingly carry the virus.

“I am glad that 2021 is over because it has caused a lot of problems for the whole world,” said González, who was visiting from Mexico City and wanted to enjoy the American tradition. “We expect 2022 to be much better than this year.”

The iconic drop of the ball occurred at midnight, marking the turn of the year, an occasion that used to be celebrated with champagne, beer toasts, joyful hugs and renewed hope for better times to come.

Times Square is often described as a global crossroads, and city officials insisted on celebrating New Year’s Eve to show their strength despite the coronavirus spike.

But 2022 begins just like its predecessor: with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.

Doubts about the cancellation hovered over the party this year after the city recorded record numbers of infections in recent days and others, such as Atlanta, decided to cancel their celebrations.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have risen to record levels with an average of more than 265,000 infections per day. New York City posted its worst mark — nearly 44,000 new confirmed cases — on Wednesday and a similar number on Thursday, according to state data.

Authorities said that those attending the show had to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. At first, the organizers expected to gather more than 50,000 people, but their plans were drastically cut due to the increase in infections.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J was supposed to take the stage in Times Square on Friday night, but announced his absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio, who handed over the baton of the nation’s most populous city at midnight, said the festivities “will show the world that New York City is fighting to get ahead.”

His successor, Eric Adams, was sworn in in Times Square shortly after the turn of the year. Earlier he made a brief appearance on the main stage to affirm the city’s resilience.

“It’s great that New York is showing the whole country how we bounced back,” he said. “We have shown the whole world what we are made of. We are awesome. This is an amazing city, and believe me, we’re ready for a big comeback because this is New York.”

That feeling of hope was also shared by the people on the street.

“I look back and see it as kind of a stressful year, but it wasn’t a terrible year,” said Lynn Cafarchio, who braved the crowd to attend the party with her husband, Pete.

She, a tourist guide in the city, was unemployed for a time due to the paralysis of the economy and the collapse of tourism.

“We are happy here because 2021 will end soon,” he added. “But we are very positive about next year.”

Ashley Ochoa, a nursing student, and her boyfriend, Jose Avelar, traveled from California specifically to be in Times Square.

“COVID took away a lot of things from me,” Ochoa said. “But I’m here today, so I’m thankful for that.”