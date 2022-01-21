New Yorker Accused Of Trying To Arrange Sex With 5-Year-Old Boy; There Could Be More Victims – NBC New York

What you should know A New York man is accused of attempting to sexually abuse a five-year-old boy, and the FBI says it fears there may be other victims.

Richard Nguyen, 29, was arrested Thursday for allegedly planning to commit sexual acts with a child. Federal authorities say he planned to use an antihistamine to make the boy sleepy so he could abuse him.

The FBI says it came to the alleged predator through an informant. There are written messages in which Nguyen allegedly says he plans to use allergy medication to put the boy to sleep so he can get away with it. He claimed that he used graphic language to tell the informant that he would like to have sex with either of his two sons, ages 8 and 5.

“I love the boys. Either one is fine. :)” She later allegedly wrote, “I made a decision. I want the [más joven]”.

Nguyen was arrested with Benadryl and condoms in his pocket when the alleged meeting was scheduled.

Manhattan US Attorney Damien Williams called the allegations “…as chilling and disturbing as one can imagine.”

“It is unfathomable to believe that anyone sees a five-year-old as a sexual being. Most despicable in this investigation, we allege that the subject was carrying Benadryl to drug the child,” New York FBI Director Mike Driscoll said in a statement.

Nguyen’s attorney could not be reached.

The FBI says they fear there may be other child victims out there. Anyone with information about Nguyen is urged to call the FBI’s child exploitation task force at 212-384-5000.