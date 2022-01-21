“Next year”: Elon Musk has been promising autonomous vehicles every year since 2014 (VIDEO)

Tesla has received a number of criticisms from users about the safety of its autopilot software ‘Autopilot’.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has continuously promised fully autonomous vehicles every year since 2014, and people are beginning to wonder if they will ever actually arrive.

A video shared on YouTube, which lasts just over a minute, shows how many times over the last eight years the tycoon has promised a Tesla that drives itself.

“A Tesla car next year will probably have 90% autopilot capability, so 90% of its drive would be in auto mode,” Musk said in 2014.

Then in 2019 he stated that he felt “very confident in predicting Tesla autonomous ‘robotaxis’ for next year“And so on until 2021 when he was asked in an interview about when he thinks the company will achieve the fourth level of autonomyto which Musk responded that he “seems pretty likely to be next year.”

The electric car company has received a series of criticisms from users about safety of your autopilot software ‘Autopilot’, which allows certain functions of the car, such as steering or lane changes, to be operated by artificial intelligence.

While Tesla fills front pages with technological expectations every year, it is other brands that seem to arrive before Musk’s much-touted autonomy. Such is the case of Waymo belonging to the conglomerate Alphabet Inc., which already has 100% autonomous ‘robotaxis’ operating in San Francisco (USA).

Also, Mercedes-Benz has planned to launch this year its new electric car, Vision EQXX, with autonomy superior to Tesla vehiclesaccording to the company.