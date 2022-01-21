Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra become parents through a surrogate belly | Famous

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became parents Thanks to the gestation surrogate. The couple made it known through a brief statement on social networks.
“We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the couple posted on their respective Instagram accounts.
Although they did not reveal the sex of the baby, according to information from People They had a girl and she was born on Saturday, January 15.
Nick and Priyanka became parents after three years of saying yes in two spectacular ceremonies in the United States and India.
The eldest daughter of the famous couple will have playmates, since she already has three Jonas cousins: Kevin’s daughters, Valentina (5 years old) and Alena (7), as well as Joe’s daughter, Willa (1).
The reaction of the Jonas brothers
Kevin and Joe, who already experienced fatherhood, were overjoyed by the news and reacted to Nick and Chopra’s post with red hearts.
Nick and Priyanka already wanted children
In various interviews, the stars had already shared their desire to enlarge the family, but they assured that everything would come at the right time.
“I always say: ‘Man proposes, God disposes’. So I don’t take risks. Definitely we want children, and when the time is right, it will happen,” the Indian-born actress told People in 2018.
For his part, in 2019 Nick shared his illusion of becoming a father: “I think that that’s the real dream and I think I’ve had to grow up really fast,” he said on ‘The Rewind With Guy Raz’ podcast.