Nicolás Maduro and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone

(CNN Spanish) — The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation in which they discussed various issues, as reported in tweetr this Thursday the questioned Venezuelan president.

“We exchanged on issues related to existing cooperation in various strategic areas at the highest level, a relationship that is strengthened by the unbreakable union of our peoples,” Maduro wrote on the social network.

In the message posted on Twitter, Maduro attached a statement in which he elaborated on the call and said that -among other things- President Putin “expressed all his support and multidimensional backing in the defense of sovereignty and in pursuit of the development of Venezuela “.

According to the same statement, Maduro expressed to his counterpart “solidarity with his country and Venezuela’s rejection of the provocation and manipulation campaigns against Russia.”

Until this Thursday, the Russian government had not made a public statement on the call between Putin and Maduro, and a request for information sent to the Russian Embassy in Venezuela had not been answered.