“Not much attention is being paid to the inflation crisis that is upon us”- RT Videos

In this episode of ‘Keizer Report’ Max and Stacy wonder if the era of fiat money is coming to an end, as game theory suggests now that bitcoin is capturing the brightest minds and progressing in energy efficiency. In Part 2, Max continues with GoldMoney.com’s Alasdair Macleod on inflation, central bank balance sheets, and the geopolitical ramifications of the end of the dollar’s reign.

The hash rate of the bitcoin network has reached a new all-time high despite China’s decision to ban mining of the cryptocurrency, and that parameter will continue to rise, the show’s hosts warn. In addition, “game theory will push bitcoin to the level of nation-states, which will not only want to mine the cryptocurrency, but also accumulate them as El Salvador has done,” they point out.

In this regard, they quote the US bank Fidelity, one of the world’s largest asset managers, which has notified that the games theory is “at the highest level, so if bitcoin adoption continues to rise, the countries that get hold of a few bitcoins now will have a competitive advantage in front of the others.”

Game theory “comes incorporated into the bitcoin protocol” and stipulates that, “once one is thrown into the pool, the rest have to follow,” explains Stacy. Remember that in the early years, this cryptocurrency was adopted only by enthusiasts, but lately they have ventured big investors and now countries, as is the case of El Salvador.

“The fiat system based on the petrodollar has generated a bad allocation of capital that has given rise to all kinds of booms and busts and a lineage benefited by the cantillon effect“, criticizes, adding that this misallocation of capital caused the rise of bitcoin.

“Everything’s Going Up”

For his part, the guest of this chapter, Alasdair MacLeod, assures that the current inflation is a consequence of the policies of the central banks and their currency issuance, which “benefits everyone except the ordinary citizen; who earns his living by working and who has to see how he reduce purchasing power of their salary compared to prices.

“That transfer of wealth it is most unfair, and those who have known how to benefit from it are really the mega-rich”, who during the pandemic have accumulated “some inordinate amounts“of wealth, he reproaches.

As for the price of gold, which is not increasing, despite the fact that “everything is going up”, MacLeod considers that the value of the metal, among other factors, has not risen because people are investing in cryptocurrencies. But “it will eventually rise, and when it does we will probably see a price explosion“, he warns. The “future of gold will be marked by an element that is not being given too much attention, and that is none other than the inflation crisis that is upon us, which is something that people do not just assume “, concluded the interviewee.