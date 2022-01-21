Now you can put an NFT as a profile picture on Twitter

Photo : Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

If you have spent ado a good amount of money to buy a non-fungible token, more digital items known as NFTs , basically you have bought the rights to brag. That’s fine if you like them that kind of thing, but It can be disappointing if you only have a small audience to brag about your purchases. to change that , Twitter just sent a message to the owners of NFTs : feel free to come brag here.

Thursday, Twitter He launched a new feature that allows users to set the NFTs they own as profile pictures. Unlike the circular avatars that appear in standard profiles, NFTs will display as a hexagon. Other Twitter users will be able to click on your profile picture to get more information about the NFT, including its owner, description, collection, and properties.

Bragging on Twitter comes at a price: two, $99 , the cost of a monthly subscription to Twitter Blue, the paid version of the social network, besides the exorbitant price that was paid for the NFT itself, of course. It’s unclear if the feature will roll out to free Twitter users in the future, but hey, you’re rich in crypto. , truth? Only Twitter Blue iOS users can use the feature at this time, but all users can see the NFT on all platforms.

As for the technical specifications, for now Twitter it only supports static images (JPEG or PNG) minted on the Ethereum blockchain. to load your NFT as profile picture, you have to temporarily connect your Twitter account to your briefcase cryptographic. According to Twitter, the profile picture feature NFT is only supported by the following crypto wallets: Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trust Wallet.

Esther Crawford, Twitter Product Lead in charge of launching the profile picture feature NFT, said to Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Twitter was positioning do as the social network for discovery, conversation and education about NFT, blockchain and crypto technologies .

“Crypto is a key pillar of the future of Twitter. We want to support this growing interest among creators in using decentralized applications to manage virtual assets and currencies,” Crawford said, according to the Journal. “It’s still very early days for us, but we wanted to create something that would be a utility for this community that they could start interacting with right now.”

The launch has had some hiccups. On Thursday, the popular NFT marketplace OpenSea experienced a “database outage” that affected MetaMask, one of the wallets cryptographic features that users can use to upload their profile pictures NFT. As a result, users of the MetaMask crypto wallet could not see their NFTs on Twitter, reported Vice. However, Open Sea told Gizmodo on Friday that these issues did not affect to Twitter at all and they occurred in a closed beta version.

The OpenSea status page showed all systems as “operative” on Friday. The company confirmed to Gizmodo that the issue was resolved within about two hours the day before.

“We know how important a reliable site is for our community with minimal downtime, and we are working quickly to address this area in a number of ways, including expanding our engineering team from more than 200 people for finals this year, redesigning OpenSea to scale and significantly reduce our customer service times,” said an OpenSea spokesperson.

OpenSea noted that it had seen massive growth in transaction volume, rising 600-fold in 2021. That kind of rapid growth leads to growth glitches, the company added.

Also, on Friday, Twitter superuser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the new feature “annoying.” ” and “a nonsense ”.

“Twitter is spending engineering resources on this, while cryptocurrency scammers are throwing a block party of spambots on every thread!?” Musk wrote in Twitter.

While I fully support the idea of ​​creating a space where people can talk and learn about new technologies, the premise of the NFT keeps worrying me. Some buyers buy NFTs to support artists, which is completely valid and commendable, but others buy tokens from big names (that probably don’t even need money) to show off their wealth.

At a time when social media is already full of aspirational content and inauthenticity, which can harm to the more users youths and vulnerable, allowing another way for people to show off their power and money seems like another step in the wrong direction.