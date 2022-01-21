NY COVID Positivity Rate Drops to Single Digits, First Time in Weeks – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK — There is good news for New Yorkers.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are declining in the state, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who identified that metric as the most concerning to her when the wave of COVID fueled by the Omicron variant began to spike in December, reported a statewide total of 11,016 on Friday. That’s 12% less than Omicron’s spike just 10 days ago.

The proportion of new hospital admissions who test positive for COVID in the most densely populated regions of the southern part of the state (New York City, Long Island, and the Mid-Hudson region, which also have the highest rates of complete vaccination for adults per capita in the state) dropped by at least 20% over the past seven days, Hochul said. Those three regions are driving the overall statewide decline (-20.8%) in that metric over the past three weeks.

Just two regions Southern Tier Y North Country, are seeing an increase in new COVID-positive hospital admissions by at least 9% over the past week. Those are the two least vaccinated regions when it comes to adults. Hochul has said it appears upstate was about two weeks behind Omicron’s trend decline, so elective surgeries remain on hold in some of the vulnerable spots.

But it may not be for much longer. Hochul announced a major milestone Friday: New York State’s daily positivity rate dipped below 10% on Friday, marking the first time since Dec. 20 that it has been in single digits. It peaked above 23% 19 days ago.

The seven-day case average is also going down, Hochul said while giving his report from the renowned Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island.

New daily cases on Friday stood at 28,296, down 69% from the pandemic’s all-time high of 90,132 set on January 7. That’s a notable drop in just two weeks and supports growing evidence that the rise in Omicron cases appears to be slowing just as fast as it emerged, especially in areas with increased vaccination.

“We have been waiting for this moment,” Hochul said Friday. “We’re finally in the direction we want to go, down, and that’s down, down, down. It was only on November 26 that the WHO really gave omicron a name.”

Deaths, the latest indicator, still hover around their recent highs of 154. The highest daily death toll the state saw during Omicron’s peak was 199, and daily reports have hovered around 150 since then.

New in-flight research reveals that COVID-19 can travel with the distribution of cabin air and be inhaled by passengers on a plane.

That metric, as relatively high as it has gotten recently, has mercifully stayed below the 800 New Yorkers dying per day in April 2020, a testament to the variety of tools, from vaccinations to masks to tests, that weren’t readily available. at that moment.

Still, core viral rates remain much higher across the board than they were in mid-November. As recently as November 11, the state’s continuous positivity rate stood at 3% or less. New York City’s mobile positivity rate at the time was just 1.3%.

It comes a day after new COVID infection data released by New York showed in the clearest terms yet the widespread reversal of the Óla omicron, with rates of both progress and unvaccinated falling by half since latest weekly report, which marked the first time has decreased since omicron emerged in the state.

As encouraging as the trends have been over the past week, Hochul says now is not the time to take his foot off the gas.

“We’re not going to take our foot off the pedal until we can declare that we’re in a place that we can drive without all the restrictions that we’ve put in place, but until then we believe that everything we’re doing is making a difference,” Hochul said.

That means state mask or vaccination mandates, along with other basic protocols, remain the norm, Hochul said. Asked for the second time in as many weeks on Friday whether she would allow her executive order for businesses to reach its February 2 expiration date, the governor was adamant about her unwillingness to compromise for the time being. He said he would likely make the decision, in consultation with health experts and other officials, about a day before the deadline.

The Joe Biden administration’s program focused on sending free at-home COVID tests to all Americans is up and running a day earlier than expected.

Why? Hochul once again referred to where New York was in November on the COVID front as evidence of how quickly trends can change either way.

“I look forward to the day when we can lift mask mandates in schools as well,” Hochul said. “That means we’ve turned a corner in a way that we don’t think we’re going to back down anytime soon.”

New Yorkers may also be doing more to get there, Hochul said, especially when it comes to vaccinating the younger eligible group. It shared a chart on Friday showing a drastic lag in vaccination rates for the younger population, and announced it would open another 80 pop-up vaccination points for children ages 5-11 next week to encourage parents once again to complete their children’s immunizations.

The state is also moving forward in its effort to protect the most vulnerable, deploying 88 non-medical National Guard troops to support staff at nine New York City nursing homes amid staffing issues and other concerns. Additional support is expected upstate, Hochul said, and more federal help is also on the way, with military booster teams from the Biden administration arriving at a Brooklyn hospital and one in New Jersey in the coming days to help ease the load.

Hochul also plans to have National Guard members trained to perform medical tasks, such as vaccinations and other basic treatment needs, so they can further help.

“This is a reminder that this is not over,” he said Friday. “We still have overworked health workers on the front lines.”