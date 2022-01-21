Olga Tañón: Scandals! From Adamari López to accusations of SCAMS

Olga Tanon She is still in the eye of the hurricane and the fact is that the Puerto Rican singer has been involved in a series of scandals that have left her in a bad position in the world of entertainment.

His most recent controversy is related to fraudBoth the 54-year-old singer and her daughter were singled out on social media as “fraudsters.”

Let’s remember that Tañón and her 24-year-old daughter started a company of handmade soaps, “Gaby DT Soft”, which were a novelty since its launch. Through a Live in your account Instagram, mother and daughter announced that the items were now for sale online.

However, both found a surprise because they began to receive negative comments about the products, even Internet users came to point out that their company was from misleading ads and that the advertised soaps were not available.

The singer released the accusations against her and explained that the soaps were finished very quickly and that she will not allow them to continue talking about them.

However, this is not the only controversy that the singer has starred in, below We leave you other of his most embarrassing experiences in show business.

Lawsuit with Adamari López

The interpreter of ‘enough already’ was involved in a tense fight with Adamari Lopez, this after he assured that the actress of ‘Amigas y Rivales’ underwent a ‘gastric balloon’ surgery to lose weight.

It should be noted that this topic came up in a conversation with her fans, in which the Puerto Rican singer confessed that she underwent this operation due to her significant weight gain and that thanks to this surgery and a healthy diet she was able to recover her size.

This publication gave a lot to talk about and generated a scandal in the networks, to the point that Toni Costa’s ex responded. Through a video posted on his TikTok account, in which he is seen Adamari Lopez very relaxed dancing one of Tañón’s songs, ‘The way I am’; The host of the program ‘Hoy Día’ sent a hint to the singer.

Given this, Olga Tañón publicly apologized to Adamari and assured that it was not her intention to offend anyone: “It has never been with the intention of offending, on the contrary, it has been enhancing her discipline after a process. If it was this way, I would I’m sorry,” he said.

“Tasteless Skinny”

Another of the most controversial moments of the Puerto Rican singer who declared bankruptcy in 2010, occurred when she sent a strong message to all the “insipid skinny” who show off their great bodies, but do not have a shred of rhythm.

In the video, Olga defended her curves and assured that she, chubby or skinny, always has a rhythm of envy. These statements caused a great impact on the public and some users attacked her.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, CLICK HERE