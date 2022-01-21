Outlook – Global growth in renewables is accelerating faster than ever

The main causes of the splendid numbers that renewables have registered in 2021 have been, according to the International Energy Agency, (1) government support policies and (2) the ambitious clean energy goals that were announced before and during the Glasgow Climate Summit (CoP26). However, the IEA warns that further deployment is needed across all sectors to reach net zero in ceodos by mid-century. Those are the conclusions of the 2021 Renewables Report that was presented today in Madrid, at the Spanish Energy Club, by its main author, Heymi Bahar. The IEA analyst began his review of the report by recalling how the previous year’s edition had highlighted the great resilience that renewable energies had shown in the face of Covid, with exceptional growth in 2020 of 40% compared to 2019 promoted by the policies of promotion of these technologies.

Well, the new edition predicts that the growth of renewables will accelerate even more, despite the increase in costs, including those of key materials used to manufacture solar panels and wind turbines, and thus estimates that a new record of new renewable capacity installed globally in 2021 of 290 gigawatts (3% higher than the 2020 record). However, Bahar has warned that “if the context of high energy and commodity prices continues until the end of the year, there could be an impact on the cost of investments in renewable projects.”

In this sense, the report estimates that this impact could cause the cost of wind energy investments to return to levels of 5 years ago and, in the case of photovoltaic, to levels of 3 years ago. Bahar also commented that with the economic stimulation funds in the world, it is expected that 42,000 million US dollars will be directed to renewable technologies, but it is also necessary – the analyst stressed – to support private sector investment, for which they need policies that support these investments.

Forecasts

In relation to future forecasts, the study, in its central scenario (main case), predicts that the electricity capacity with renewables at a global level will increase by more than 60% until 2026 (vs. 2020), which would be equivalent to the total capacity current generation with fossil fuels and nuclear together. “Of the total increase in electrical capacity in the world in this period, almost 95% would correspond to renewable installations, with solar photovoltaic contributing more than half of said growth,” Bahar said. The main driver of this increase is supportive government policies and ambitious clean energy targets that were announced before and during CoP 26 in Glasgow.

China

The study also examines the development of renewable energies by region, observing growth in all of them, especially in China – the main leader in volume of new capacity -, and where it is expected to reach a total of 1,200 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar in 2026. “The Asian giant continues to demonstrate its strengths in clean technologies and, with the planned expansion of renewables, it could be on the path to reaching its peak of CO2 emissions well before 2030, specifically it would bring it forward 4 years”, he underlined. the analyst.

India is also becoming a leader in renewables. “The growth that is taking place in this country is very remarkable -explained Bahar-, which supports the objective announced by the Government of reaching 500 GW of renewable electricity capacity in 2030 and its potential to accelerate the energy transition”.

For its part, in Europe (with an expected growth of 50% of installed capacity until 2026) and the United States, renewables are also experiencing a significant acceleration. These four markets together (China, India, Europe and the United States) account for 80% of the expansion of renewable capacity globally.

By technologies

Entering the analysis by technology, Bahar reiterated that solar photovoltaic continues to be the engine of growth in renewable electricity in the world, with a forecast increase in new capacity of 17% in 2021 (vs 2020), reaching a new annual record. of almost 160 GW.

In the analysis period (2021-2026), the IEA expects new onshore wind capacity to increase on average almost 25% more than during the previous five years. The IEA Renewables 2021 Report forecasts that total offshore wind capacity will more than triple by 2026, representing 20% ​​of the global wind market that year.

Hydraulic, solar thermal, geothermal and bioenergy… critical

The IEA also considers that other manageable renewable energies, such as hydro, bioenergy, geothermal or concentrated solar power, are “critical to support the integration of more wind and solar power.” However, the IEA warns in its study: its growth could be slowed down by (1) its higher relative costs, or (2) the lack of sufficient support policies, among other factors.

Regarding biofuels, Bahar has indicated that their growth is also being affected by the current price context, but that, despite this, their demand in 2021 will exceed the levels of 2019, recovering from the great drop suffered in 2020 due to mobility limitations caused by the pandemic.

The Report expects biofuel demand to grow strongly through 2026, with Asia accounting for nearly 30% of new production. In addition, he points out that India will take on more of a leading role, “until it becomes the third largest ethanol market in the world, behind the United States and Brazil.”

Hydrogen

The document also includes the future impact for renewables due to the introduction of green hydrogen, highlighting, among other aspects, the commissioning of eighteen gigawatts (18 GW) of additional renewable power for electrolysis worldwide until 2026.

Likewise, it refers to the forecasts for the future development of energy storage through, above all, pumping, and also batteries and solar thermal where, together, a growth of 56% is expected in the period 2021-2026.

Governments can do more

The IEA analysis shows that governments could further accelerate the growth of renewables, breaking down barriers such as those related to streamlining administrative permits for projects, their integration and grid access permits, problems of social acceptance, and have adequate remuneration.

Another major obstacle, especially in developing countries, is the high cost of financing. In the scenario of the report called “accelerated case”, which assumes that some of these obstacles are overcome, the new renewable capacity incorporated annually until 2026 is on average 25% higher than forecast in the central scenario (main case).

Even in this more accelerated deployment scenario, he stressed, “the world would still be well below the path needed to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century. Achieving it would require a growth rate of renewable energy capacity during the period 2021-26, almost double that estimated in the central scenario. It would also mean – the report continues – an average annual growth in the demand for biofuels four times higher, and a demand for renewable heat that almost triples. There is a great opportunity for additional growth of renewable energies in economic stimulus packages, with adequate and efficient policies”.