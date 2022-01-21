PACIFIC OCEAN – The eruption of the Tonga volcano, the loudest since the mythical Krakatoa

the violent tonga volcano eruption, which caused a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, is the loudest since the explosion of the mythical Indonesian volcano Krakatoa, in 1883 and which affected the planet’s temperature, according to New Zealand volcanologist experts.

The outbreak of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, an underwater volcano located in the waters of Tonga, caused atmospheric waves that were recorded around the Earth and that still “continue to go around the world,” the GNS geological institute said in a statement. Science.

“It could be heard from New Zealand, heading south, to Alaska, heading north,” says expert Steve Sherburn, stressing that the column of smoke and ash reached up to 30 kilometers high according to preliminary data.

Sherburn explains that this is due to the “low frequency” waves caused by the eruption and that they can travel “thousands of kilometers away from the source” the explosion of the Tongan volcano would be classified as the “most listened to” in the world.

The outbreak of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, which practically made the two islands that flanked it disappear, generated a tsunami that impacted several nations bathed by the Pacific Ocean, with waves up to 15 meters in Tonga, as distant as the United States, Chile, Japan and Australia, among others.

A natural phenomenon caused by a volcano of such strength that it has not been recorded since the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano, between the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java, whose explosion in 1883 caused a tsunami with waves of up to 40 meters and caused the global temperature to drop 1.2 degrees.

Scientific studies previously indicate that the eruption of Krakatoa generated the loudest sound ever recorded and a column of ash that reached 80 kilometers in height.

Six days after the disaster, Tonga begins to emerge from the isolation in which the eruption plunged it, which severed communication cables with the island nation, and the first shipments of humanitarian aid begin to arrive.

The Red Cross estimates that some 80,000 people, out of the total 105,000 inhabitants of the country, have been affected by these catastrophes, where the distribution of water is a priority due to the contamination of aquifers.