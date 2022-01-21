Pamela Anderson files for divorce from her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst

After 13 months of marriage, Pamela Anderson has previously applied to the Canadian authorities for a divorce from her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst. With information from the Daily Mail, the couple has been separated since the end of 2021, and last week she was photographed without her wedding ring.

According to the publication, the Canadian actress and model asked the Canadian authorities to start the separation process as soon as possible. Pamela and Dan had moved a little over a year ago to the mother’s home country 55 year old woman, to start your new life as a couple.

The split comes nearly a year after DailyMail.com broke the news that Anderson had married her bodyguard, after the two fell in love at the beginning of the confinement caused by the Chinese virus that affected millions of people in the world.

At the time, the famous model, who has posed multiple times for the bunny magazine, had shared an exclusive intimate look at her special day with stunning wedding photos and videos, as she gushed about her new boyfriend in 2020.

“I am exactly where I need to be: in the arms of a man who truly loves me.“, he told DailyMailTV in an interview last January. Anderson met Hayhurst, who lived locally on Vancouver Island, during the early days of the virus’s spread, and they couldn’t be apart ever since.

The actress joked that their first year together had “felt like seven,” adding that the two fell head over heels in love and clicked “naturally.” Anderson, who has dual citizenship, had been living with Hayhurst in Canada after years of residing in Malibu, where he made a name for himself playing CJ Carter in the 1990s action drama Baywatch.

But she has reportedly moved out of the couple’s marital home and is currently back in California spending time with her two children, according to the magazine. However, the former model She has been spotted out and about in her adopted hometown several times since late last year and last week she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Anderson was photographed last Thursday enjoying coffee with her assistant and her golden retriever. For the date, Anderson ditched her makeup and showed off her natural beauty as she let her wavy blonde locks down. She was wearing a cream knit dress and flip flops and was carrying a baggy brown bag.

This news is released prior to the launch of a new biographical series Pam & Tommy, which will air on February 2, based on the marriage of Pamela and Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee. The show will feature Lily James and Sebastian Stan, along with Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling, among others.