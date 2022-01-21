Passenger was killed in the New York Subway; third death in the subway this week

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 28 Views

Passengers in the New York Subway.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Grosby Group

A man was fatally run over by a New York City Subway train this morning. in manhattan.

The unidentified man was killed when an A line train struck him at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station in Greenwich Village around 5:40 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not the victim of a crime, but it was also not immediately clear how she ended up on the tracks, according to the NYPD.

“Northbound A/C/E Lines trains are delayed/rerouted as emergency crews respond to a person who was struck by a train on W 4 St-Wash Sq,” reported on Twitter the MTA around 6 am For a while northbound A trains ran express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle.

It was the third death in the New York Subway in less than a week., after a woman was pushed onto the tracks in Times Square on Saturday, and a man was found dead of apparent natural causes inside a Brooklyn railcar on Monday.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Brooklyn Woman Arrested for Spitting on 8-Year-Old Boy in Hate Crime – NBC New York

What you should know A Brooklyn woman is in custody after she allegedly yelled anti-Semitic …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved