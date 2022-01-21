Pedri could have avoided the infirmary after leaving San Mamés ‘touched’

The FC Barcelona seems to have dodged a bad news. Pedri González, like Ansu Fati did, set off the alarms in San Mamés after having requested the change during extra time. The midfielder, accused of the physical demands of the duel, ended up very tired and fatigued. The good news is that his trade is not expected to be due to injury.

In fact, Xavi Hernández has confirmed it in post-match statements: “Pedri doesn’t seem to have anything important. We’ll see Ansu, who was affected.” It was, however, a great blow for the azulgrana, since Pedri was being one of the most important players in the match, showing that he is always there for the team and that, despite his youth, he can be a differential player.

Pedri started for the first time after he was injured at the end of September, against Benfica, and the physical effort (and fatigue!) ended up taking its toll on the player. The midfielder was forced to look at the bench and ask for the change after touching the back of his leg with signs of pain. It will undergo tests to determine if there is any mishap, but it seems to be just a scare.

In any case, and while waiting for Pedri to leave good news, it is worth noting that, although he was very successful throughout the game, his impetus and dominance from midfield were not enough to overcome the Bilbao team in San Mamés, but boy did he try… It was he, precisely, who forced the extra time in the last play of regulation time, minutes after Athletic made it 2-1. The one from Tegueste caught a ball in the area after a rebound, plugged it in and nailed it into the Agirrezabala net.

Pedri, key for Barça… Also with Xavi

The former player from Las Palmas assumed more responsibility in the circulation of the ball and was in charge, at all times, of improving the context of the team. In addition, in San Mamés he showed that he can be a silent leader for the culé team, especially in games that ‘stagnate’ as easily as against Athletic. The good news, among all the blows for Barça, is that Pedri has shown good chemistry with Ferran Torres on the pitch, probably because of their relationship with the Spanish national team.