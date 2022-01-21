Peru vs Colombia: day, time and transmission channel for the duel of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | peruvian national team | sports

Peru vs. Colombia are getting ready for more than an interesting duel for the fifteenth day of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Peruvian team took advantage of international friendly commitments so that players like Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens, Yoshimar Yotún, and those who participate in League 1 have shooting minutes.

Those led by Ricardo Gareca they were measured against Panama (1-1) and Jamaica (3-0), both duels played at the National Stadium in Lima, so have managed to fine-tune the machine in order to arrive in optimal conditions at the crucial commitments of the south american qualifiers.

Peru vs. Colombia: when do they play?

Peru vs. Colombia will face each other next Friday, January 28, 2022 in tricolor territory.

At what time do Peru vs. Colombia LIVE?

In national time, the clash Peru vs. Colombia will be played from 4:00 pm Check the schedule guide if you want to see this contest from abroad.

Peru: 4.00 pm

Colombia: 4.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4.00 p.m.

Mexico: 3.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami): 5.00 pm

Bolivia: 5.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 pm

Paraguay: 6.00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6.00 p.m.

Argentina: 6.00 p.m.

Brazil: 6.00 pm

Chile: 6.00 pm

Spain: 10.00 pm

Where to watch Peru vs. Colombia?

The comparison between Peru vs. Colombia It can be seen live on Movistar Deportes (cable signal) and, in the absence of official confirmation, América TV (open signal). Another option to keep you informed of this commitment is through the ONLINE coverage of La República Deportes.

The Peruvian team is in the fifth box of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Photo: EFE

In what stadium will Peru vs. Colombia?

The scene chosen for the Peru vs. Colombia is the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, a sports venue located in Barranquilla, Colombia, which has a capacity for more than 46,000 spectators.

