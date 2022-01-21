Peru vs Colombia: day, time and transmission channel for the duel of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | peruvian national team | sports

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 31 Views

Peru vs. Colombia are getting ready for more than an interesting duel for the fifteenth day of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Peruvian team took advantage of international friendly commitments so that players like Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens, Yoshimar Yotún, and those who participate in League 1 have shooting minutes.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is how all the crosses of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals remain

The draw for the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey It was held this Friday in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved