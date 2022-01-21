Peru vs. Jamaica | This is how we saw the one x one of the Peruvian team in the victory over Jamaica | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

The demand was more in the first half, but like any practice match, against Jamaica, what the peruvian national team was to see the variants he had. Ricardo Gareca opted for an alternative eleven and they responded with a 3-0 victory.

Jairo Concha fulfilled the test, Luis Iberico scored his first goal and Alex Valera was confirmed as the attacker who is the option if Gianluca Lapadula does not arrive at a good pace. Thus, the Bicolor was ready for the Qualifiers where they will face Colombia and Ecuador in a week.

Thus we saw the eleventh Peruvian against a Jamaica that sought to take advantage of their speed, but without the precision that would have made them more dangerous.

Pedro Gallese – 7

With hands always safe. He always appears when required. The goalkeeper showed that the parry did not affect his performance.

Pedro Gallese’s save in Peru vs. Jamaica to avoid 1-0. (Video: Latin)

Aldo Corzo – 4

The bottom of the team. It does not contribute in attack and suffers when attacked hand in hand, due to the low speed it has.

Renzo Garces – 5

Correct to replace Christian Ramos, who was felt in the warm-up. In the first half he had some doubts, but he cut well some counterattacks from the Jamaicans.

Alexander Callens – 6

The leader in defense showed his importance also in attack. He miscalculated Jamaica’s header in the first half, but entered well to pivot for Iberico’s goal.

Nilson Loyola – 5

The lateral route is important. He lacks precision to connect with the team’s game, but he was always an exit option on the left.

Josepmir Ballon – 6

The player who covers all the spaces well when the wings are projected or there is a gap in the defense. Good return of the intimate.

Yoshimar Yotun – 6

The left-hander who needed to have more minutes and when he fine-tuned his touch, he was the driver of the team. At the beginning it was difficult for him to keep up with Concha, but in the second half he was the owner of the ball.

Goal by Yoshimar Yotún for the 3-0 of Peru vs. Jamaica. (Video: Latin)

Sergio Pena – 6

He returned to play after two months and started wanting to be the driver of the team. Together with Concha they generated the best of the Bicolor.

Jairo Concha – 6

With a lot of mobility, he showed that he can be an interesting bet in the Peruvian team. With a partner like Peña, he was better for the elaboration.

Jairo Concha took a surprise shot and almost scored in Peru vs. Jamaica. (Video: Latin)

Luis Iberian – 6

He started well into the area, leaving Valera the game out. He then moved across the attacking front and capped it off with a headed goal to open the scoring.

The young striker scored the first goal for the Peruvian team. Source: Latin TV

Alex Valera – 6

The striker who is taking advantage of opportunities in the best way. He missed a play in an incredible way, but on the next play he scored after recovering the ball himself.

Peru vs. Jamaica: Alex Valera made it 2-0 at the National Stadium (Video: Latina)

Horace Calcaterra

He entered to control the ball and give Peña rest, who had not played for a long time.

Jhilmar Lora

Bold in the right area, he lacked speed to overcome the Jamaicans. Unlike Corzo, he always looked for the opposite area.

Gianfranco Chavez

Debut with the Peruvian national team for the defender. He did not have major complications before the little attack of Jamaica.

Andy Polo

He entered to play in the left zone of the attack. Tactically, it always delivers.

Oslimg Mora

He entered as an interior from the right, but with a few minutes to show himself.

Jesus Castillo

He entered already on the end to give Yotún rest.

