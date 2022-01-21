Peruvian national team: Álex Valera surpassed Farfán, Guerrero and Lapadula by setting a new record with the Bicolor | sports

Ricardo Gareca’s Peruvian team signed a comfortable victory against Jamaica (3-0) on Thursday in a friendly match, in which they had fun hand in hand with young talents such as Jairo Concha, Luis Iberian Y Alex Valera, who claimed to have more prominence in the bicolor team.

That offensive trident, where The last two were the scorers from Peru along with the experienced Yoshimar Yotún, who was the highlight of the team led by the ‘Tiger’.

Precisely, Álex Valera, who returned to be present on the scoreboard, as he did against Panama on Sunday, January 16, has set a new record in the Peruvian team.

According to Data Not Opinions, Alex Valera he registered two goals with the Blanquirroja in 187 minutes played. Neither Paolo Guerrero (223 minutes), Jefferson Farfán (440 minutes), Raúl Ruidiaz (542 minutes) and Gianluca Lapadula (638 minutes) have been able to do that with the senior team in their first two goals.

Peruvian national team: day, time and channel of the announcement of the list of summoned by Ricardo Gareca

The Peruvian team will have two decisive matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, so coach Ricardo Gareca will announce the squad list for these matches: against Colombia (January 28) and against Ecuador (February 1).

The conference will have LIVE AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION for the sign of GolPeru, but there will also be special coverage FREE ONLINE on the website of La República Deportes starting at 12:00 pm (Peruvian time).