Preparation: Guaranteed medical care for Caldense athletes | Manizales

The Government of Caldas together with the Secretary of Sports reached an agreement to the accompaniment and permanent attention to the conventional and paralympic athletes of the department.

A group of 26 professionals and specialists make up the sports medicine team, by 2022 the number of personnel was increased, since it went from 15 to 26 doctors to attend to the athletes.

“We already met with our entire Sports Medicine team. The contract was achieved sign on time so that the athletes would have all the comprehensive intervention of the Sports Science teams”, said Andrés Felipe Marín, Secretary of Sports of Caldas.

The Government will invest 1,050 million pesos in this program; searched under provide specialized care. Soon the athletes will undergo the preparation test for the start of the season.

“2022 is going to be a spectacular year for the department, starting with a team multidisciplinary group of 26 people, great for our department, in order to achieve those objectives that we have,” said Javier Armando Velásquez, medical coordinator of the Sports Medicine team.

Caldas athletes are already guaranteed support from nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology, social work and nursing, with a view to the objectives of the 2023 National and Paranational Games and Paris 2024.

