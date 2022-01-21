Price of the dollar today January 21, peso loses the week

Today, Friday, January 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4637 pesos per unit with a downward trend. The record of Banxico indicates that this day spot interbank dollar it ended at 20.4480 units. This means that the Mexican currency recovered 5.44 cents since the close of this Thursday. Although at the session level it was advanced, at the weekly level the peso lost 13.25 cents in the exchange rate. This is how the greenback is quoted in banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4480 – Sell: $20.4480

: Buy $20.4480 – Sell: $20.4480 HSBC : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.99

: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.99 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.70 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.08 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.14

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.14 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.03

Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.03 Exchange: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98

Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 36,923.9 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.23 pesos, for $27.74 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

