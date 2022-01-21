Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Became Parents Through Surrogacy – Movie News

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas announced that they have become parents of a little girl via surrogacy.

Nick Jonas, popular member of the family group, Jonas Brothers, and actress Priyanka Chopra have announced that they became parents of a baby through surrogacy, increasingly used practice in which a woman lends her womb to house another couple’s baby. Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, were married in 2018, in a traditional and huge wedding that grabbed the headlines and covers of various international media.

“We are more than happy to confirm that we have had a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully request privacy during this special time to focus on our family. Thank you very much ❤”, read the message that both Nick and Priyanka (Matrix Resurrections) shared on their official Instagram accounts.

The news came as a surprise to fans, after several theories circulated last year in which it was ensured that Nick and Priyanka had signed the divorce. The reason? The actress had gotten rid of her husband’s last name on social networks, specifically Twitter and Instagram.

However, at the Jonas Brothers family roast (in which Sophie Turner made fun of Joe Jonas), the couple was happy and even one of the jokes that Priyanka made to her husband had to do with becoming fathers. Were they giving us the clue of the future for a few months?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become parents to a little baby girl.



Both Priyanka and Nick had been open about their desire to become parents for a few years, but claimed they had no plans. “It is something that I definitely want to happen and I am trusting that when God wants it, the time is right.”, expressed the actress and model originally from India to Vanity Fair.

So far, the name of the baby has not been released, nor have photographs of the newborn, since the spouses want and demand privacy during this stage. Chopra’s last project on the big screen was Matrix Resurrections, in which he starred opposite Erendira Ibarra, while Nick Jonas announced a world tour with the Jonas Brothers for 2022.