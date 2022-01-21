Proof that Madrid is already cooler than London and New York

It is not uncommon to find yourself at a Madrid zebra crossing someone who is talking to himself Or at least it seems so. It is a custom, more frequent in Maria de Molina than in Marqués de Vadillo, which we owe to the confusion caused by subtly camouflaged wireless helmets. Apple began to make the famous Airpods fashionable five years ago. Like everything that started before the pandemic, it seems like yesterday.

However, unlike other avant-garde capitals like London or New York, which got rid of cables more quickly, you only have to look a bit when crossing the street to see that in Madrid the majority of pedestrians still use wired headphones. . And now it turns out that in this coming and going of trends, in which it is increasingly difficult to differentiate who is late for something who is ahead of his time, because everything retro is back, the coolest thing is once again hanging cables.

Bring wired headphones, like Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz, is the most of the most in the Big Apple. Rediscovering that white umbilical cord that connects the head to the mobile is back in fashion among Tiktokers and really modern people. The Wall Street Journal reports that one of the reasons why trend-setting people are being seen with highly visible cables is because convey the feeling of being less available for the outside world. Wired headphones separate you from others, they’re like hanging a do not disturb sign.

Isolating yourself from the world in 2022, when we are still trying to deconfine ourselves, does not seem to me the best of claims. Other more practical advantages, and less adolescents, could be claimed to return to the wired helmets of a lifetime. Besides that the wireless ones cost 200 euros and the others one zero less, another not minor advantage is saving that good time every day looking for the box that recharges them. I don’t know if it will make up for the time of untangling the cable, that goes in tastes.

You don’t have to go looking for vintage in the attic of long-awaited technologies of the 20th century

As the digital world manufactures nostalgia beyond our possibilities, it is increasingly difficult to differentiate the outdated from those ahead of their time. It’s not just vinyl and leg warmers that are retro (yes, leg warmers are back too). You don’t have to go looking for vintage in the attic of the long-awaited technologies of the 20th century, before the connected world brought the digitization of things that used to gather dust on the shelves of the living room. The days of people wearing wired headsets are long gone before most people had time to afford wireless ones. So a Usera zebra crossing full of young people with half-untangled headphones are the envy of New York’s Soho.

This speed in changing urban trends is a consequence of contemporary impatience. It has such a rhythm that we must already be missing the day before yesterday. It is not the first time that people from Madrid are more up-to-date than Londoners and New Yorkers. In Madrid there are old-fashioned bars, haberdashery stores and bulk stores since before they came back into fashion.

In Madrid you can find shops that seem to be from life because they are

The small trade of unique shops It’s not a hipster novelty brought back to center by the influence of Instagram. Or not alone. Madrid is one of the few capitals where you can still find shops that seem like they have been for a long time because they are. Not because they were prefabricated by a well-informed decorator to ride a wave of nostalgia, but because they never went away. You can find a zipper shop in Pontejos as well as espadrilles on Calle Toledo or candles for saints inembroiderers. All very instagrammable. You’ll see when the neighborhood hardware stores find out that cables have become fashionable again.