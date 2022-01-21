Prosecutor’s Office obtains arrest warrants against Inés Gómez Mont and her husband | Famous

On the afternoon of this January 20 the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) obtained seven arrest warrants, among which are that of the driver Inés Gómez Mont and her husband, businessman Víctor Manuel Puga, for the alleged crimes of organized crime and money laundering.
According to the press release issued by the authorities, the red chips to capture those who are outside of Mexico.
“The corresponding arrest warrants have been obtained; and three of them are already detained in federal criminal justice centers. In the cases of those who fled the country, the corresponding red token and the international collaboration response is awaited,” reads the document.
The investigation began in 2019
The Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) opened the investigation against the defendants and seven companies “for their possible participation in organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin.”
The document explains that “they probably colluded to simulate operations and provide resources to that criminal organization; lowering tax burdens and hiding operations, thus hindering the tracking of those resources”.
It is presumed that they used “digital tax receipts on the Internet, which covered up false operations and appeared to be acts of commerce and provision of services that were not carried out”, for the purpose of “laundering money, disguising said crimes as legal profits that were non-existent”.
The Prosecutor’s Office also states that Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga was in charge of the main organization.
Inés Gómez Mont would have requested an agreement not to be imprisoned
According to the information published by La Jornada at the end of December 2021, through federal sources, the Mexican communicator sought to “obtain a criterion of opportunity” with the FGR so that she and her husband could be “let them not be imprisoned” or that they may receive “a low sentence.”
This ” in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of businessmen and former officials who defrauded the treasury through billing companies,” the newspaper detailed.
The possible whereabouts of the driver
Until now, the whereabouts of the couple are unknown, but La Jornada stated that, “according to the investigation, Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga they have been in various South American countries and they have moved by sea, which has made it difficult for police authorities to locate them in a timely manner.”