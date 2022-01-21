Puerto Rican José Alvarado shines in the Pelicans’ victory over the Knicks

New York — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hart had 17 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 102-91 on Thursday.

Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham each contributed 15 points, Puerto Rican Jose Alvarado added 13 and Herbert Jones 11 for the cause of New Orleans.

Alvarado also added four assists and four steals in 20 minutes off the bench. With a two-way contract, Alvarado has 17 games in his first season in the NBA. He is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 assists in eight minutes of action.

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 points for the Knicks, with the latter also adding 15 rebounds.

New Orleans took a 46-42 halftime lead and began the second half with a 12-point offense to New York’s 12, a streak in which Hart made three free throws with 3:52 remaining in the third. period.

The Pelicans took an 81-57 ​​lead heading into the fourth quarter and built a game-high 25-point lead on Graham’s jump-back jumper with 10:37 remaining.

The Knicks’ substitutes reduced the deficit. Quentin Grimes pulled New York within nine points on a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left before Hart ended the scoring with a layup.

The Pelicans led 27-17 at the end of the first period. Grimes led off the second with a 3-pointer after the Knicks missed 6 shots from distance in the first.

The Pelicans extended their lead to 33-20 on Alvarado’s long-range jumper in the second period. However, Barrett’s 3-pointer with 2:13 remaining ended a 17-4 run that tied New York 37-37.