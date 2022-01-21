Puerto Rican tattoo artist Juan Salgado closes his calendar of new appointments indefinitely

Celebrating his four decades today, the Puerto Rican artist John Salgado announced what could be a possible retirement from the art of tattooing, stating that it will close its calendar of new tattoo appointments indefinitely.

Salgado, known for capturing his work in the skin of artists such as Ricky Martin Y daddy yankee, on the day of his birth, he took the opportunity to share the following message: “Today we have lived on this planet for 40 years, of which I have been happily capturing art on your skin for 20… For me, life is about evolution and growth, that is why I want take advantage of this medium to announce that I will be closing my calendar of new appointments for tattoos indefinitely. It has been the greatest honor to have your trust all these years and create for you. I promise you much more of my art… Stay tuned for my next projects. Thank you. #happybirthday #BOOKSCLOSED #juansalgado #staytuned #artist #life #tatto”.

The artist, who has almost 400,000 followers on his Instagram account, and his creations have impacted various areas of Puerto Rico and countries such as Italy and Australia, as well as the Wynwood neighborhood in Miami, Florida, he has participated in more than 150 competitions international.

In early December, Salgado sold his first NFT (non fungible token) at $32,000, which made him the most expensive local artist ever to sell his first digital art or genesis piece, as it’s known in the NFT world.

One of his most recent works was to give life to the mural ”El Vencedor”, which is located on Hipodromo de Santurce Street, whose history served as inspiration for this Puerto Rican artist.

The mural is part of an initiative by the Doctor’s Center Foundation to impact the communities of Santurce. Salgado recognizes the history that Santurce has contained since its beginnings as the home of those former slaves who achieved their freedom, leaving behind the inequality and prejudices of the time.