RD hires Ifema to build convention center

President Abinader announced that the Government will build a Convention Center and exhibitions in Santo Domingo with the support of Reserve Bank.

For this, he reported that he hired the Madrid Trade Fair Institution Consortium (Ifema), entity that organizes the International Tourism Fair (fitur), as well as other fairs and conventions in Madrid

That Ifema Group was hired through the group Banreservations, with the technical advice of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), to make the architectural design, as well as the feasibility study, to carry out the project that is already underway, the president specified.

He said that more than two months ago the Banereservas group, in coordination with the Technical Department of Mitur, and with the support of a very healthy financial structure, is preparing to start working.

The president stressed that the absence of this space in the country was one of the weaknesses cited by hoteliers, and with which more occupations of hotel rooms would be generated.

role of Banreservations in the growth and development of the country

During a cocktail party hosted by Banreservations In a hotel in Madrid, President Abinader highlighted the importance of the state bank in the execution of the Government’s social policies and the growth of the economy in the country, which -he said- can be evidenced in its determined support for tourism, SMEs and other productive sectors that generate employment.

“The Reserve Bank is the main executing arm of the government policies that we have put in place to support the most needy people in the Dominican Republic; as older adults, mothers and heads of families with very limited resources”, Held.

Leading the ceremony, President Luis Abinader said that the Dominican economy remains stable thanks to the growth of different sectors. He said that economic growth of more than 12% is expected. And this “is produced, among other things, by the determined support of the Dominican banking system and Banreservations to the productive sectors that generate employment”.

Banreservations will finance $250 million

Meanwhile, the general manager of Banreservations, Samuel Pereyra, explained that during this year the banking entity will have projected financing for more than US$250 million, for projects that will determine investments of more than US$500 million, in Puerto Plata, Cabarete, Santiago, Jarabacoa, Montecristi, Nagua, Samaná, Miches, Punta Cana and Santo Domingo.

“In Fitur last year, and this is a great incentive for the current event, we captured an investment of 1,148 million for the development and renovation of hotels. As of today, everything seems to indicate that the results this time will be superior”, said Pereyra during the act that attracted the attention of dozens of hoteliers.

Pereyra took advantage of the occasion to announce that the support of Banreservations to the development of the Pedernales tourist pole, it will contribute to the entire South region, because it will generate more than 60,000 jobs in that area, due to the construction of an airport and more than 10,000 rooms in various hotel complexes.

He also revealed that another important project that Banreservations will support, due to its importance in the northern region of the country, it is located in the province of Puerto Plata, specifically in the Montellano section.

For Pereyra, these initiatives of the Banco de Reservas, together with the Ministry of Tourism, promote the development of an area that constitutes one of the priorities of the Dominican Government, as it is the main source of income for the nation.

He argued that the presence of the state bank in Fitur constitutes support for the Ministry of Tourism, to attract foreign investment for projects in this sector in the Dominican Republic.