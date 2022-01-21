Real Madrid and Chelsea, forced to be vaccinated to play in France

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.20.2022 09:58:19





In February the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where Real Madrid and Chelsea they will play in France and the players must be vaccinated to be able to be against the Paris Saint-Germain and the Lille.

This because the Macron’s government tightened health restrictions for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, which will also affect the duels of the Champions on French lands.

“I do not seek to annoy the French people. But those who have not been vaccinated yes. We will continue like this, that is our strategy”, he said in an interview with Le Parisien.

This reaction of Macron appear while there is a parliamentary debate on a law that would make it difficult for people who do not have the certificate COVID-19, if approved, since from February it would not be enough just to have a negative test to enter restaurants, theaters or the country.

Real Madrid visit Paris the February 15 for the Round of 16, while el Chelsea will enter France March, 15th to face Lille.

According to AS, the entire staff of the white entity is already vaccinated one hundred percent, which would not be a problem to enter the Gallic territory, as happened with the Super Cup Saudi Arabia, where everyone could travel.

The UEFA He had already warned in a statement that the teams must obey orders from each country while updating their regulations on the coronavirus and in case the rules affect the visiting team, they must propose a neutral stadium.