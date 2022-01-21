Report accuses Benedict XVI of inaction in 4 cases of sexual abuse when he was Archbishop of Munich

Pope Benedict

An investigation revealed on Thursday indicates that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI failed to publicize four cases of sexual abuse when he was Archbishop of Munich.

Benedict XVI, whose given name is Josef Ratzinger, was in that position between 1977 and 1982.

For years, the former pontiff has denied those historic accusations. However, a new report on this matter delivered by a German law firm directly incriminates him.

According to the document, the sexual abuse continued during the years that Ratzinger was in office and the priests accused of these crimes continued to be active in different parishes and posts attached to the German Catholic Church.

