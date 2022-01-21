Rey Mysterio revealed as the cover fighter of the WWE 2K22 video game

For over 30 years, Rey Mysterio has built a career as one of the most revered names in the wrestling industry; and his creative and colorful skins with multiple variants have acquired an iconic legacy in their own right.

Mysterio has amassed an extensive list of honors and accolades, which will now include his status as an athlete featured on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game.

“Representing wrestling culture as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a very proud moment for me,” Mysterio said in a press release. I look forward to sharing the stories behind my career moments with a dedicated community of gamers, and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way through my 2K Showcase.”

After not making a WWE 2K release in 2021, the 2022 edition of the game (which will launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as on PC, on March 11) will feature a completely redesigned game engine. The wide variety of game modes includes the aforementioned 2K Showcase, which will spotlight some of the biggest moments and matches from Mysterio’s career in WWE and beyond.

Mysterio, 47, began his career in WWE after an extensive career in Mexico, Japan and the North American promoters WCW and ECW. He signed with WWE at the age of 28 and currently fights together with his son Dominik (24 years old), with whom he became a tag team champion.

“I think every moment, every recognition that I’ve gotten throughout my career has a different meaning,” Mysterio said during a press event revealing the WWE 2K22 cover. “Only being able to share the ring [por primera vez] With my son it was a very special moment. And not only that, but we also became tag team champions, being the first father-and-son duo in WWE history. It has been an incredible journey. I’ve enjoyed every moment I’ve spent in the ring, you know, from my beginnings in ’89 to now in 2022.”

2K

His status as the cover athlete for WWE 2K22 comes after a career in which Mysterio has consistently exceeded expectations. Despite his 1.71m height in a world of giants, Mysterio’s typical Mexican wrestling acrobatics coupled with his incredible charisma have made him a fan favorite and three-time world champion, along with a long list of accomplishments. .

As WWE’s longtime fans relive their favorite moments from Mysterio’s career and youngsters learn to appreciate his legacy, the wrestler hopes to add new highlights to his introduction videos before saying goodbye to the ring.

“Now that things have just come up and manifested, I say this to everyone: I want to have a moment at WrestleMania with my son before I end up hanging my mask.”