Ricardo Gareca Conference LIVE prior to Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: watch live broadcast Peru’s DT announces the Peruvian team has been called for matches against Colombia and Ecuador for the South American qualifiers | Goal Peru | Movistar Play | FPF Play | sports

Ricardo Gareca will announce TODAY, Friday, January 21, the list of players summoned that will make up the Peruvian team to play the double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying and face the teams of Colombia and Ecuador.

The word of the DT of the Bicolor can be followed by the sign of Gol Peru.

Ricardo Gareca will appear shortly to announce the summons

The preview of Ricardo Gareca’s conference

The drums sound. At noon this Friday, January 21, Ricardo Gareca will give a press conference from La Videna and announce the squad for the matches against Colombia and Ecuador for dates 15 and 16 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

After defeating Jamaica 3-0, the “Tiger” will announce the final list of players who will participate in the South American qualifying matches, scheduled for Friday, January 28 and Tuesday, February 1.

Ricardo Gareca will announce those selected for the next dates of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Photo: composition/EFE

What time is Ricardo Gareca’s conference?

In Videna, Gareca will announce the selected ones that will be part of the squad that will face Colombia and Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Check the schedule according to your geographical area:

Peru: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Bolivia: 1.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

United States (ET): 1.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 p.m.

Chile: 2.00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2.00 p.m.

Brazil: 2.00 pm

Paraguay: 2.00 p.m.

On which channel to watch the Gareca conference?

You can follow the announcement of the summoned list on the following channels, according to your location.

Peru: Goal Peru

Chile: Magical Peru

International: GOLTV Play, Fanatiz International

United States: Magical Peru

Venezuela: Magical Peru.

Where to see Ricardo Gareca’s press conference LIVE?

In Peruvian territory, the channel in charge of transmitting the press conference will be Gol Perú, an exclusive Movistar TV channel.

satelite

Movistar TV: channel 114 (SD), channel 814 (HD).

Cable

Movistar TV: channel 14 (SD), channel 714 (HD)

Star Globalcom: channel 14 (SD).

