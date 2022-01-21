Ricardo Gareca Conference LIVE prior to Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: watch live broadcast Peru’s DT announces the Peruvian team has been called for matches against Colombia and Ecuador for the South American qualifiers | Goal Peru | Movistar Play | FPF Play | sports

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 34 Views

Press conference by Ricardo Gareca LIVE. The ‘Tiger’ will announce TODAY, Friday, January 21, the list of players summoned that will make up the Peruvian team to play the double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying and face the teams of Colombia Y Ecuador.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Brandon plays down threats from Figueiredo | News from Mexico

TO Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) didn’t even tickle the strategies of Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved