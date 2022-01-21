Run for this high-end Samsung QLED Smart TV at a minimum price

within the QLED TVs several aspects must be differentiated depending on the range of TV that we buy. One of the most important aspects is the local dimming. This technique allows the TV to turn off its LED backlighting in zones, of which there are typically hundreds of zones.

Local dimming: the QLED fight for pure black

Thanks to this, deeper blacks are achieved, since in a traditional LCD or a QLED without local dimming, the rear panel is fully illuminated; even when seeking to display the color black. Thus, in these situations, the black color is actually grayish, since the rear LED panel does not turn off, but rather seeks to block the maximum amount of light with the LCD panel or from Quantum Dots what’s ahead And always some light escapes.

Local dimming also saves energy on the television, as well as offering a higher level of brightness in lighted areas. Although this allows it to get closer to OLED, and even improve it in brightness level, it also has other drawbacks, such as the Blooming. This effect is generated around illuminated content if, for example, it is surrounded by a black background, such as a candle at night. The more local dimming zones the television has, the less it will be noticed.