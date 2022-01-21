Russia wants to ban mining; Crypto.com Confirms Hack By Investing.com

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 28 Views



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency sector has fallen sharply since last night, wiping out almost $150 billion from the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

it falls 9% in the week and 15% so far this month. , meanwhile, loses 13% weekly and 21% this month.

Added to this is the fact that yesterday the Central Bank of Russia proposed to ban the use and mining of cryptocurrencies. Russia is one of the top bitcoin mining locations in the world.

And, as if that were not enough, the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com confirms the hack that it has suffered this week that has affected about 500 users.

However, from Crypto.com they assure that the funds of their clients were not compromised because the transactions were mostly blocked; and in the remaining cases, the crypto assets were reimbursed.

As a general trend, more and more experts link the volatility of the crypto sector to the general swings of the stock market.

The bearish sentiment coincides with the falls on Wall Street. He is down 5% this week and he is on his third straight week of losses.

Legal warning: Fusion Medium would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Medium or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How to integrate addresses of friends and family in Google Maps

Related news In recent years I have started to use Google Maps a lot more …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved