Scandal on Televisa: Galilea Montijo humiliates Lilí Brillante live on ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- again in Televisa is back in a loud scandal, because the famous and controversial driver, Galilea Montijo, Recently humiliated live to his former colleague, Lili Brillanti, in the program Today for his statements against her.

How do you know, Lilí a couple of days ago remembered her experience inside TV life, where he recalled the alleged fights with the famous woman from Jalisco, a situation that he recently exposed, pointing out that on one occasion he was even about to hit her, calling her “ego” very high due to the successes in big brother and in Telehit.

After this, Montijo already decided to break the silence, and during the section “What are you talking to me about?”, she clarified that she was upset because she brought up the subject of something that happened 20 years ago and that she did not even tell the reasons why she did want to hit her , pointing out that it was all because she did not understand that she was only going to be a “co-host” and for that she envied her.

Similarly, the wife of Ferdinand Queen stated that on one occasion the producer of TV life He sat them both down to clarify the situation and ask Brillanti to stop giving false statements to the press, saying that he treated her badly.

The producer sat us down and said: ‘let’s see, she is the main host and you are the co-host, we are giving you the opportunity to learn’ and that day when I complained to her she said ‘hit me’ and I was very angry and said ‘Yes, I’m going to hit him,'” Montijo said.

Given this, Andrea Escalona Y Martha Figueroa They fully supported Galilea, pointing out that he should not pay attention to him and let him pass, as he was only looking to unearth his career.

Finally, Sebastian Resendiz He highlighted that Lilí achieved her goal, because despite the fact that everything happened two decades ago, now everyone talks about it, finishing off with the fact that Galilea was born to wear a “crown” and she a “belt”, making the rest of the cast laugh.

It has been 20 years since the lady is not on the map… there are people who are like rusty scissors because they no longer stood out. Lilí Brillanti should take archeology classes because she loves reviving fossil gossip. That’s why she fulfilled her goal because we’re talking about her,” Sebastian concluded.

Source: YouTube channel of the Hoy program