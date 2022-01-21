Scott Boras has already started marketing Carlos Correa

Barely a few hours after it was announced that Carlos Correa had contracted the services of Scott Boras, the super representative agent has already started to market to his new client, and as expected, he points to big things for the Puerto Rican shortstop.

According to a new report, the former Astros shortstop would have increased the number of his next contract as a free agent. Being represented by Boras Corporation, Correa’s signature right now would be around 350 and 360 million dollars. To do this, the most powerful agent today has already taken on the task of sell smart to his new “big fish”.

Scott Boras has already cast the first hook despite the fact that it is currently impossible to negotiate with the teams after the current lockout. Convincingly, the 69-year-old negotiator has declared that given his vast quality on the field of play, Correa is within the reach of any organization, even if they agree to pay a fair price to add him to their roster.

“[Carlos Correa] It adapts to all organizations. It has all the elements that create what we’ve typically seen as valuations at the top of Everest, of what contracts should be.”

Since officially becoming a free agent, the 27-year-old shortstop has been linked to several teams, including the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and his former franchise, the Houston Astros, with whom he played for seven seasons. and earned a World Series championship, as well as his Rookie of the Year award in his debut year (2015).