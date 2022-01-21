Second chance for medical exams due to covid

Pilar Alegría, Carolina Darias and Joan Subirats.

Medicine and Nursing students who cannot take the January exams due to covid will have a “second opportunity”, as reported by the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, that has externalized the will of the Government to “preserve face-to-face” in classrooms despite the uptick in coronavirus infections.

In the press conference after the Interterritorial Council, in which they also participated Carolina Darias, Minister of Health; and the Minister of Education, Pillar Joy; Subirats has indicated that all the agents involved will work “in the maintenance of the classrooms as safe spaces”, which will require, among other measures, the use of the mask and the maintenance of cross ventilation.

“The only exception”, he added, concerns those students who, because they have been infected, cannot attend the exam. “We are working with the universities to adopt measures and that these students don’t miss the call, that they have a second chance”, he explained.

During the press conference, Carolina Darias, has also confirmed that the Government and communities have approved the return to classes in schools and institutes from January 10. The health minister has stressed that the impact of covid has been “minimal” in educational centers, and has recalled that the vaccination rate in young people already reaches 86.6 percent. In the case of children between 5 and 11 years old, up to 28.8 percent have at least one dose.

“We can safely and calmly return to our classrooms. Prudence yes, but alarmism none”, added the Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría.

Covid self-diagnosis test in pharmacies

On the other hand, Darias has reported that the Government has already reached six agreements with manufacturers of self-diagnostic tests. The objective, he stressed, is to “guarantee supply” in the face of the rebound in demand for this type of product.

“This week the introduction of antigen tests in society is doubling”, explained the minister, who has underlined “the importance of carrying out these tests through pharmacies and with an “affordable price”.