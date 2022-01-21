See GOAL, Peru vs. Jamaica LIVE: Luis Iberico scored 1-0 with a header in an international friendly at the National Stadium | VIDEO

They celebrate in the white and red. Peru received this Thursday Jamaica in party international friendly prior to the Qualifiers and Luis Iberian He was in charge of scoring the 1-0 of the national cast.

In minute 48, Yoshimar Yotún took a free kick which was pivoted by Alexander Callens. This is how the ball went to hit Luis Iberian, who connected with a header for what meant the first advantage of the Peruvian National Team versus Jamaica.

This comparison between Peru and the ‘Reggae Boyz’ took place at the National Stadium and served as preparation for rounds 15 and 16 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in the South American region.

Luis Iberico, effective in Peru against Jamaica

What’s more, things would not be for those led by Ricardo Gareca in this friendly match.

And it is that Alex Valera scored his second goal with the bicolor. He defined with his left foot before a rude error on the part of the visiting defense.

For this match, Peru it had an eleven formed by Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Renzo Garcés, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola; Josepmir Ballón, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotun, Jairo Concha; Andy Polo and Alex Valera.

On the other side, the Jamaican cast came out with Amal Knight; Javain Brown, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Richard King; Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Peter Vassell; Deshane Beckford, Lamar Walker, and Jourdain Fletcher.

