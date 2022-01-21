Sergio Mayer confesses what is the serious illness he suffers from (VIDEO)

Whether for his support of Ginny Hoffman’s lawsuit against Héctor Parra, his businesses or his controversial statements, Serge Mayer He always stays in the eye of the hurricane and this time is no exception, since he revealed that he suffers from a serious condition in the lungs.

In an interview on the Hoy Program, the former deputy explained that after he was admitted to a hospital in September 2021 due to a virus, which was detected in his left ear and caused momentary hearing loss, he has had a chronic cough .

Sergio Mayer has a lung condition

For this reason, he decided to contact a pulmonologist who performed a chest x-ray, and detected that he had a very inflamed part of the lung.

“I have already started to take special measures because my cough is already chronic. When I cough my lungs hurt. They told me: ‘Be careful! That is very serious, but I am already taking care of myself and it is an annoyance with the throat, the chest and the lungs, ”he said.

in addition Serge Mayer He explained that every time he has a coughing fit, he feels that he loses his breath.

“It was very complicated for me because suddenly I get coughing and asthma attacks that I can’t breathe, they even sent me the shots to be able to breathe and to open up. There are times when I start to cough and I can’t breathe. My bronchi are completely closed and they are the ones that I have inflamed. The air does not pass inside or outside. I was very worried because it was my oxygenation, but it has nothing to do with COVID-19”, concluded Sergio Mayer.

