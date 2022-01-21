Series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’: Release date

Prime Video The series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will soon be available on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

The series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power of Prime Video already has an official name and gives a hint of what is to come.

The full title of the series was revealed today, and the meaning behind the subtitle will be no stranger to JRR Tolkien fans, foreshadowing an epic story that unites the most important events of Tolkien’s Second Age: the forging of the iconic rings.

The multi-season drama, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries around the world on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly in multiple languages.

“This is a title that we imagine could be on a book spine alongside the other JRR Tolkien classics. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the main stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of the Elves and Men,” said showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen – but before there was One, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Just as many of the elements in the series itself were crafted, Prime Video decided to physically forge the title in an iron foundry, pouring molten metal into hand-carved wooden gullies in the shape of the letters; a process that was captured in slow motion to create a live-action video. The title was finished in silver metal, with lines of elvish text inscribed on the crest of each letter.

What you should know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series brings the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history to the screen for the first time. Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this epic drama will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the thinnest thread, and one of the greatest villains to emerge from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cast darkness over the world. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble of characters both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the dark depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the mighty island kingdom of Númenor, and to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they are gone. gone.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McCay. Joining them are executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is the co-executive producer and directs with JA Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

A world-renowned literary work and winner of the International Fantasy Award and the Prometheus Hall of Fame Award, The Lord of the Rings was named Amazon customers’ favorite book of the millennium in 1999 and the most beloved novel of all time in ” The Big Read” by the BBC in 2003. The Lord of the Rings books have been translated into more than 38 languages ​​and have sold more than 150 million copies.