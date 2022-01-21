She is Aryanna, daughter of Eduardo Hernández from Los Tigres del Norte, the new star of the Mexican regional

Los Tigres del Norte have positioned themselves as “the bosses of bosses” of music regional mexican, the artists have taken their successes to various parts of the world, but above all they have inherited that talent to their children who are now looking for a place in the industry just like their parents.

Such is the case of Aryanna Belen Hernandez, daughter of Edward Hernandez, one of the producers and musical director of The Northern Tigers, the young woman joins the list of new artists who are now starting their musical path.

Aryanna Belén is a young woman born in U.S, but with Mexican roots, is an actress, singer and model in The Angels, California and an active user on social networks, channels where she shares some of her recordings and moments with her famous father.

But it also reveals the excellent relationship he has with his entire family and even some of the funniest episodes, such as his costume as Halloween in which he personified his father in Los Tigres del Norte.

The young woman has more than 10 thousand followers in Instagram, Meanwhile in TikTok There are already more than 100 thousand people who are aware of its daily content.

Aryanna Bethlehem seeks to be placed on the list of new exponents of the genre that for many years have been part of the life of his father and uncles, but just as Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, Alex Fernandez and other children of famous singers, they want to be recognized for their talent.

Although the singer’s career is just beginning, in the comments of her publications, many of the fans They say they like his style and especially his tone of voice.

