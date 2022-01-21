Shooting between guests at a hotel in Quintana Roo leaves 1 dead

Quintana Roo Prosecutor: Tulum requires more security (October 2021) 3:02

(CNN Spanish) — At least one person died and two were injured after shots were fired this Friday at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, in Mexico.

“Regarding the deplorable events at the Xcaret hotel, the three injured were immediately transferred to the hospital, where unfortunately one dies, the three guests are of Canadian origin,” wrote the Secretary of Public Security of the state of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, On twitter.

According to Hernández Gutiérrez, the incident occurred after “an argument between hotel guests.”

The official, also on his Twitter account, published some photos of a person who would be related to the event. “This is the guest who shot, causing the injuries that later caused the death of one of them, the authorities of the Coordination Group are deploying a strong operation to capture him,” Hernández Gutiérrez wrote.

CNN is trying to communicate with the Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen. CNN is also trying to contact the Canadian embassy in Mexico for comment.

Last November and December, also in Quintana Roo, there were shootings in Puerto Morelos and in the Cancun hotel zone, respectively.