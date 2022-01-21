Summary of the match Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona (3-2) GOALS

San Mames Stadium, Bilbao. / 01.20.2022 17:17:12





In La Liga it seems impossible. In the Champions League he was already eliminated, and this Thursday the Barcelona, current monarch, was out of the Copa del Rey after falling on the court San Mamés Stadium against Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Now what next?

The Basque painting, that won the semifinal match last week in the Spain Supercup, repeated the dose to the Catalan team and with a 3-2, in a game that was defined in overtime, kicked him out of the tournament that he dominates and which he has won 31 times.

Barca had not been out of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals since the 2009-2010 season, when he was eliminated by the Seville. Since that year he managed to be in nine finals and raised six of the 31 trophies that it boasts in its showcases.

The game fell apart just minute two, when in a magical move of Iker Muniain I know opened the marker. The Basque player took a precise shot inside the area that he placed in the left corner of Ter Stegen’s goal to make it 1-0 in the electronics.

The visitors responded at minute 20 with a great goal, a copy of Muniain’s, but made by Ferran Torres, the new reinforcement of the Catalan team that premiered tonight with the blaugrana shirt.

The duel continued with 1-1 until four minutes from the end of the regulation 90 minutes, Íñigo Martínez scored the second for the locals. It seemed that the duel was totally tilted for those led by Marcelino Garcia Toral.

But it was not like that, in the minutes of compensation, the Catalan jewel Pedri, appeared for match the cards one more time and send the game to overtime, where one maximum penalty committed by Jordi Alba once again opened up the possibility of the victory to the Basque box.

And he was again the author of the first goal, Iker Munain is in charge of kicking and validating the maximum penalty at minute 106, when the ball was dominated by the Catalans and the locals attacked by means of counterattacks.

The third goal had no response from Barca, who threw another competition to the side in just six months of the season. Now he only has quarrel to go up in the general table of The Spanish League and try to win the UEFA Europa League.

