Summary of the match Elche vs Real Madrid (1-2) GOALS

The Real Madrid was saved from the paper and thanks to Eden Hazard goal got into the King’s Cup quarterfinals when winning 1-2 to Elche. The duel was the most tense for the Meringues that had to row against the current and get up from a goal against playing extra time with a man less.

everything seemed lost and that Madrid would keep Atlético company in the box of those eliminated, but no. Isco and Hazard, both highly criticized, they gave him the pass to Real Madrid.

The first minutes were controlled by both teams, until at minute 10, Guido Carrillo received in the Josan area and the put on the crossbar for first wake-up call in the Real Madrid goal.

Madrid responded at 12′ when edward Camavinga made a shot with the ball he controlled and sent it aside.

the same Cheek he headed at 19′ on a corner kick, again he had no luck, he did not score and at 25′ he had another one in the merengue area, it was a shot with the foot that Andriy Lunin saved.

before the break, Camavinga received from Vinicius, made the shot and back Axel Werner, former goalkeeper of Atlético de San Luis, he kept the ball at 39′ and 41′, Rodrygo let go until that moment the clearest by over-crossing his shot.

Already in the complementary part, Marcelo made a shot at 56′ that went to one side and at 76′, Casemiro took the round and took a shot that put Werner to work to send a corner kick.

In the final part of the meeting, Vinicius had it in a play by Marcelo, and again Werner appeared to stop him to 81‘.

The goals did not arrive and there was extension. In the first overtime, Gerard Gumbau took a free kick for Elche that Lunin had to stretch to catch and so avoid the goal against Real Madrid at 96′. A minute later, Casemiro tried for the Meringues with a low cross shot that flirted with the score.

Little by little the game got complicated for the leader of LaLiga, since at 102′ there was a red card for Marcelo by knocking down Tete Morente, the Brazilian was sent off and also there was born the goal for Elche.

the surprise came at 103′ when Gonzalo Verdu he took a free kick, the rebound fell off the barrier and he shot again, the ball was deflected by Dani Ceballos, it moved to Lunin and fell 1-0 for Elche.

This seemed like the end, but no, since Isco made it 1-1 at 107′ when he deflected a shot from Ceballos and sent it to save.

The goal gave life to Madrid that at 115′ he took the win when Eden Hazard made it 1-2 scoring on a long ball, he took the ball, took off Werner and put it in to calm the waters.

The duel ended with a scare for Real when Fidel Chaves scored at 120′, but was annulled for a foul by Verdú on Lucas Vázquez.

In the claims, Pere Milla was expelled by Elche, who stayed close to giving the bell.

​