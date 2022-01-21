Summary of the match Espanyol vs Betis (1-4). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Without complications, Real Betis met the predictions of beating Spanish and he did it with a thrashing 4-1 in which Andrew Saved he had participation until the end with the six minutes after entering the exchange; However, Diego Lainez was a spectator of the game from the bench of the Power8 Stadium.

Although the parakeets went ahead on the scoreboard, the squad of Manuel Pellegrini knew how to recover and responded with a brace from Borja Iglesias, a goal from Guido Rodriguez and another one of William Joseph.

Raul De Tomas put the locals ahead with a deadly shot from outside the area at the service of Oscar Gil. In the final stretch of the first half, the Verdiblancos reacted and did so with Iglesias scoring. A penalty well taken by the player after the hand of Alex Vidal which was corrected in VAR.

Five minutes later the ex of the America. Rodriguez and with a cross shot he defeated in the background Diego Lopez for the 2-1 somersault.

The plugin was for Betis with the third and fourth goals to sentence the result. churches he defined his double with a good individual technique when receiving the ball, controlling it and without further hitting it hard to deposit it in the goal. William He made it 4-1 after coming on as a substitute instead of Iglesias himself.

For ’84, Guardado entered instead of Channels. Without further ado, the game ended with three points for the Mexican team, which is placed on the third step with 40 units, further marking the distance with the Atletico Madrid who is in fourth with 33 and aspires to 36 for this Day 21.

