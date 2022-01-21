Super Bowl 2022: the artists who will be in the halftime show – Other Sports – Sports

The superbowl It is one of the most important and anticipated events for Americans, football fans and the music industry.

This Thursday, January 20, through a video, the name of the artists that will be part of the great show that is customary to see in said meeting.

This event celebrates the final match of the National Football League championship. And although the name of the sports teams that will compete in the cup is still unknown, Pepsi published in its official accounts a trailer with the artists that will perform the halftime show.

This, without a doubt, had several Internet users with great expectation who await details of the 56th edition of the sporting event, which will take place next Sunday, February 13.

(You may be interested in: Concerts in Colombia in 2022: Get ready! This will cost you to go to the events).

According to the video, in the halftime They will be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

It should be noted that they are all great artists in the music industry and representatives of urban and modern genres.

The presentation will be at the Sofi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, United States, which has the capacity to receive 70,000 spectators.

The video and a bit of the artists

The video was published on January 20 on various social networks and already has approximately one million views.

The artist who leads the clip is Eminem, a renowned rapper who had a great boom in the year 2000 and who performs famous songs like ‘Without me’ (2002), ‘The real slim shady’ (2000) and ‘The monster’ (2013).

Eminem is the most successful white rapper of all time. Photo: Sebastião Moreira / EFE

A few minutes later, and after Eminem’s presentation, in a luxurious car, appears Snoop Dogg, a talented American producer, singer and actor.

The artist commented on his Twitter account how excited he is about his next performance: “Super Bowl LVI…come on. I can’t wait to share the stage.”

(Keep reading: The Weeknd announces new album: Will he be the heir to Michael Jackson?).

Snoop Dogg, one of the most recognized American rappers.

Then the screen is captivated by Mary J Blige, one of the renowned figures of soul music, who has also released successful albums such as ‘My life’ (1994), ‘No more drama’ (2001) and ‘Share my world’ (1997).

And, as if that were not enough, the stadium will have the presence of Kendrick Lamar. The artist has won 13 Grammy Awards and has had a solid musical career.

Kendrick Lamar during his presentation at the Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018.

To wrap up the announcement, Pepsi revealed that the fifth musical “titan” is dr dre, American singer, songwriter and businessman, who has performed songs like ‘The Next Episode’ (2011) and ‘I need a doctor’ (2011).

American rapper Dr. Dre.

This is how this year’s musical setting for the Super Bowl is formed.

More news

Shakira and her accent are harshly criticized on social media

Jennifer Lopez: how many children did she have with singer Marc Anthony?

Bad Bunny: when will the singer’s concert in Colombia be?

Harry Styles: this is the new date of the Love on Tour in Colombia

Jhonny Rivera: girl recovered part of the money that was stolen from her in concert

Trends WEATHER