‘Tata’ Martino presents the Tri list for the matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama

These are the players summoned by the coach of the Mexican National Team for the World Cup qualifying activity heading to Qatar 2022

The technical director of the Gerardo Martino Mexican National Team presented his announcement for the eliminatory duels of the world Cup and highlights the return of Diego Lainez, Erick Gutiérrez and Gerardo Arteaga.

Here’s the call from Professor Gerardo Martino for the Qualifying duels 🆚 🇯🇲, 🇨🇷 and 🇵🇦! ⚽

Through his social networks, Tri shared with Aztec fans the players he has trusted El ‘daddy‘ to seek to return to the top of the rankings of the CONCACAF who currently leads the Canadian National Team with 16 points.

Key figures of the Aztec team such as Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano and Guillermo Ochoa were considered by Martino, who decided to summon Arteaga again, a defender who is having a good time in Belgium with Genk but who was not called by Gerardo due to his refusal to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

For his part, Erick Gutiérrez struggled in the first half of 2021 with injuries and adaptation in the Netherlands, but he closed the year well and after being close to returning to Mexico with Cruz Azul, he preferred to stay at PSV, a bet that has given him results because he has had more continuity, and for this reason ‘Guti’ returns to Martino’s squad.

Surprisingly, hedaddy‘ decided to include Lainez in the call, who has had little activity with Betis this season. The former América player has only played 72 minutes in LaLiga and has not managed to achieve the good version he showed the previous season.

Mexico The first FIFA Date of 2022 will start playing against Jamaica, a match that will be played on Thursday, January 27 at the National Stadium in Kingston. On Sunday the 30th they will receive Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium and on Wednesday February 2nd they will face Panama at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. The results that Mexico achieves against ‘Ticos’ and ‘Canaleros’ could be key in their aspirations to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Tri ranks third in the CONCACAF Octagon with 14 units and if he manages to win his three commitments, he could return to first place, although it depends on Canada and the United States not registering good results.